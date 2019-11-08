Nikki Haley doesn't think Trump will be removed from office

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said she doesn’t believe President Trump will be impeached and removed from office. She addressed the impeachment inquiry in an interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell on Thursday, calling impeachment “the death penalty” for a public official.

“You’re gonna impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen and– and giving money and it wasn’t withheld?” Haley said. “I don’t know what you would impeach him on. And look, Norah, impeachment is, like, the death penalty for a public official.”

“When you look at the transcript, there’s nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the president,” she said, referring to a summary of a call President Trump had in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

O’Donnell responded: “To be clear, it was not a complete transcript. There are still things that are missing from it. And in it, he does say, ‘I would like you to do us a favor,’ though.”

Mr. Trump is accused of urging Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian natural gas company. But the White House has denied any quid pro quo with Ukraine.

“The Ukrainians never did the investigation,” Haley said. “And the president released the funds. I mean, when you look at those, there’s just nothing impeachable there. And more than that, I think the– the biggest thing that bothers me is the American people should decide this. Why [do] we have a bunch of people in Congress making this decision?”

