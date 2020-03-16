NJCAA Cancels All Spring Athletics, Basketball Championships

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The NJCAA has canceled spring athletics and upcoming basketball championships for the rest of the spring semester.

In a press release issued Monday, the NJCAA stated “spring competition includes all practices, regular season, postseason, and national championship play.”

As reported last week, the NJCAA will not be charging junior college spring student-athletes a year of eligibility.

For the full release, click here: https://www.njcaa.org/general/2019-20/releases/20200316k2au00