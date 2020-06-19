NJCAA Plans To Start Fall Athletics On Time

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Junior college athletics are expected to start on time, the NJCAA announcing, Friday.

In a press release, the NJCAA clearing the way for fall athletics, with all member institutions allowed to have student-athletes return to campus starting July 18.

The NJCAA have set start dates to begin practice for the following sports to be August 1, 2020: Football, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s and Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Tennis, Men’s and Women’s Half Marathon, Court Volleyball.

The first competition date will be August 20, 2020.

To read the full release, click here: https://bit.ly/2NfurRW