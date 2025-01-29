NMMC expands low-cost heart screenings in Golden Triangle Region

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point is expanding low-cost heart screenings in the Golden Triangle.

The hospital is looking for ways to help identify the risk for heart disease, and providing surrounding communities access to resources and tools available to them.

As February is recognized as National Heart Month, NMMC-West Point will offer discounted screenings starting next month.

The screening includes a Calcium Score examination, EKG, and Lipid profile.

For more information visit their website at nmmc.net/heart-screening.

