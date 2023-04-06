NMMC spreads word about organ donation for National Donate Life Month

TUPELO, Miss. (WCB) – April is National Donate Life Month and NMMC Tupelo is trying to get the word out about the need for organ donors.

The Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, or MORA, and NMMC held a ceremony in celebration of National Donate Life Month at the Tupelo hospital.

Information was provided on the urgent need for organ donors and the simple process to become an organ donor.

“And the reason we’re so passionate about it is because of the impact it can have on lives and quality of life on others. Think about the fact that one single donor can save the lives of eight other people,” said Shane Spees, President and CEO of NMMC.

A tissue donor can impact 72 lives. Local donor families also took part in the ceremony.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter