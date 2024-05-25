No. 1 Tennessee tops No. 15 Mississippi State 6-5 in SEC Tournament

Hoover, AL. (WCBI)- Mississippi State’s run in the SEC Baseball Tournament ended in Hoover on Friday night, as the Bulldogs fell to No. 1 Tennessee 6-5 in a thriller.

MSU entered the fifth inning trailing 3-0 without recording a hit and then put up a five spot. The rally was headlined by Connor Hujsak’s RBI single to tie the game and Dakota Jordan’s (who was in a slump) RBI single that gave State a 5-3 advantage.

The Volunteers then proved why they are the No. 1 team in the nation according to D1Baseball.com. Tennessee tied the game in the seventh and Blake Burke’s solo shot in the eighth gave the Volunteers the advantage. They never looked back after that.

Regional sites for the NCAA Tournament will be announced on Sunday.