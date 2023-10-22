No. 13 Ole Miss football defeats Auburn, Hugh Freeze on the Plains

No. 13 Ole Miss got its first back-to-back wins over Auburn since 1952 with a 28-21 victory over Auburn on Saturday night. It was also only the Rebels’ fourth win ever at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart impressed with his ability to move the offense both in the air and with his legs. He had 202 passing yards and one passing touchdown as well as 44 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.

Pike Road, Alabama, native Quinshon Judkins showed out in his homecoming game in front of his friends in family. He rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown at Jordan-Hare — just 40 miles away from where he grew up.

With the win, the Rebs improved to 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in SEC play.

“I’m proud of our players,” head coach Lane Kiffin said in the postgame interview. “They really worked hard in the bye week.”