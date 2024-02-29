No. 14 Alabama tops Ole Miss 103-88, Rebs suffers sixth defeat in last seven games

Oxford, Miss. (WCBI)- No. 14 Alabama topped Ole Miss 103-88 in a game that would’ve been a massive resume booster for the Rebels. They desperately needed it because entering the matchup they were projected to miss the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN with only three regular-season games remaining.

Everything was clicking for the Rebels’ offense for most of the first half. They led by 14 with five minutes to go but Alabama’s explosive offense, which is a huge reason why the Crimson Tide have spent the majority of the season in first in the SEC, allowed Nate Oats’ team to trim the deficit to three at the break.

Alabama outscored Ole Miss 64-46 in the second half. Mark Sears led all Tide players in scoring with 26 points and Alabama had four other players in double figures.

Ole Miss falls to 19-9, 6-9 in SEC play and has now lost six of their last seven games. They visit Missouri on Saturday for their next test. The game tips off at 7:30 and you can watch it on the SEC Network.