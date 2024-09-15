No. 5 Ole Miss obliterates Wake Forest as Rebels continue to look like CFP team

No. 5 Ole Miss dominated Wake Forest in the Rebels’ first road test of the season 40-6. Quarterback Jaxson Dart’s offense put up 23 points in the first half and running back Henry Parrish Jr. continued to make the most of his opportunities. He had 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns, bringing his total up in the last two games to 313 yards and six touchdowns.

But the defense was the story.

The Rebels showed yet again why their transfer portal investments are so crucial. The Demon Deacons didn’t find the end zone and through three games, Ole Miss hasn’t allowed a touchdown while outscoring opponents 168-9.

“Three games without a touchdown at Ole Miss, we’ve come a long ways over there. Lot of credit to our defensive staff and collective,” head coach Lane Kiffin said.

This is the first time Ole Miss hasn’t allowed a touchdown through its first three games since 1961. The Rebels will host Georgia Southern next week.