No. 5 Ole Miss rolls past Georgia Southern 52-13, Rebels improve to 4-0

No. 5 Ole Miss looked unstoppable in the Rebels’ 52-13 win over Georgia Southern. The offense was firing on all cylinders.

Jaxson Dart threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns, Tre Harris finished with 225 receiving yards and two scores and Henry Parrish Jr. continued his dominant stretch by finding the end zone and tacking on 89 rushing yards.

The defense allowed its first touchdown of the season and still looks like a force to be reckoned with. Through 16 quarters, Ole Miss opponents have found the end zone just one time.

The Rebels will begin SEC play next week at home against Kentucky. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. and you can watch the game on ESPN.