No. 7 LSU hands Ole Miss women’s basketball loss at home

Ole Miss women’s basketball welcomed the No. 7 LSU Tigers to the SJB Pavilion on Sunday. Despite hanging around most of the game, the Rebels couldn’t get over the hump — falling 84-73 to the Tigers.

The 84 points allowed Sunday is the most Coach Yo’s squad has allowed all season. LSU shot 47% from the field and a remarkable 62% from 3-point range.

Ole Miss started the third quarter on an 16-2 run but that was the last time the Rebels would lead all game. Marquesha Davis led the team in scoring and rebounds with 24 points and seven boards.

A bright spot despite the outcome was that fans set a program record for attendance Sunday with 9,074.

“Ole Miss fans need to keep doing that,” LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said. “You have a good team. You have a team that was in the Sweet 16 last year. They play hard. Most important, they play defense and I love that.”

Ole Miss is back in action Thursday as the team hosts Auburn at 7:30 p.m.