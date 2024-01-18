No. 8 Kentucky tops Mississippi State 90-77

Mississippi State had no answer for Kentucky’s high-powered offense as the Bulldogs fell to the Wildcats 90-77- the most points MSU has given up in a game this season.

Coming into Wednesday’s matchup, both teams were coming off devastating losses. The Bulldogs’ lack of success at the free throw line late on Saturday cost MSU the game at home against Alabama while the Wildcats lost at Texas A&M in overtime.

Kentucky was the team able to avenge its recent defeat. John Calipari’s crew dominated the first half and led 47-29 at the break while shooting 52% from the field. The Bulldogs went on a 14-2 run to start the half to cut Kentucky’s lead to six, but the Wildcats were able to pull away.

Tolu Smith had 26 points and the only other Bulldog in double figures was Trey Fort (13). Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves gave MSU all it could handle. He finished with 27 points and was 8-12 from the field.

With the loss, Mississippi State falls to 12-5 on the year and 1-3 in SEC play. They’ll return to action Saturday against Vanderbilt at 2:30 and you can watch the game on the SEC Network.