No. 9 Ole Miss falls to No. 13 LSU 29-26 in overtime

The first lead No. 13 LSU took over No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night in Death Valley was the game-winning touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Kyren Lacy in overtime. The Tigers topped Ole Miss 29-26 and have now won eight consecutive games against the Rebels in Baton Rouge.

In the first half, Ulyssess Bentley had an electric 50-yard touchdown run, the longest for an Ole Miss running back this season. Tre Harris made one of the best catches of the season in the end zone before exiting the game with a hip injury. The Rebels defense did its job in the red zone and held LSU to plenty of field goals early. But the Tigers hung around and ended up being the team that executed late to get it done.

With the loss, Ole Miss falls to 5-2 and 1-2 in SEC play. The Rebels have a bye this week and will return to action on November 19th for a home contest against Oklahoma.