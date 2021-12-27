No arrest made after Columbus High senior shot
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to search for the gunman in a Christmas night shooting.
The shooting happened near 14th Avenue and 23rd Street North.
Officers found an abandoned shot-up vehicle when they arrived.
The victim went to the hospital and was later flown to a Jackson hospital.
A spokesperson says the victim is stable.
Again, no arrest has been made but shell casings were found near the shooting scene.
Multiple sources tell WCBI the shooting victim is a senior at Columbus High School.
Columbus police are not releasing the identity of the victim.