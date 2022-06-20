No major relief in sight as temperatures hit 100

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs touch the 100s for the first time next week as high pressure keeps skies clear and dry. Potential for some rain relief Sunday brings some hope for afternoon cooling but remains uncertain at this time. MONDAY: Highs touch the mid 90s Monday for what continues the trend of consecutive days in the 90s. Mostly clear skies prevail and no rain is expected. Lows drop into the low 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: Some slight warming occurs Tuesday as we increase into the upper 90s in the afternoon Tuesday. Some increased cloud cover is possible which brings the possibility of some scattered shade. Lows get into the mid 70s.