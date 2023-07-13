No stranger to rain this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain is not going to go away yet! Plenty more chances of being caught in a shower/storm, as the weekend gets closer. Temperatures are going to continue bringing the heat into next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: After a day of heavy showers and storms moved through the state, conditions tonight are going to be much drier. Cloud coverage will be staying partly to mostly cloudy through the night. Temperatures are not going to be dropping much, only into the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Clouds are going to remain heavy into the end of our week. High temperatures are going to reach back into the lower 90s by the afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in place from 11a to 8p Friday, due to the heat index reaching up to 105 degrees. Then going through the rest of the day, showers and storms will be making a return. There is a chance of a few stronger storms to be embedded within the system. Overnight lows are going to be mild and muggy again, in the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: Hot temperatures will be continuing into the weekend, making their way back to the low to middle 90s. The chance for scattered showers and storms will also continue for both afternoons this weekend. Low temperatures will continue staying humid.

NEXT WEEK: Conditions will be drying out. Only a light chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. The temperatures are going to be heating up even more, right back into the middle 90s!