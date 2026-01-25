Non-profit opens several pantries during severe winter weather

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some are in areas that have already been affected by severe winter weather, and more is on the way for others on Sunday.

Some community volunteers are making sure their neighbors are taken care of throughout the crisis.

Oktibbeha County EMS and Starkville Strong are opening the Safe Room as a warming shelter.

Starkville Strong is also ensuring people are fed during these times with community food pantries around the area.

They aren’t big, but they can offer big help when people find themselves in need.

Starkville Strong offers seven Free Little Pantries around Starkville and the Mississippi State campus.

But this time of year, they are stocked with a little something extra.

“People usually put non-perishable items in the pantry, but in weather like this, perishable items would be fine, and it is important to check on your neighbors, especially in ways you can give during a time like this,” Brandi Herrington said. “So putting things like jackets, gloves, blankets, and even hot hands could really help a neighbor. Especially, our homeless who are struggling during this time, thank goodness the storm shelter is open here.”

Several organizations help supply the needs.

Starkville Strong’s Executive Director Brandi Herrington said it’s heartwarming to see the community help out during this time of need.

“Our neighbors are really great about donating in kind items for the pantries who we can give to our clients but it’s also really neat to ride by one of the pantries and see it full or see someone who stopped by to put in some of those items and then to go by and see someone who sees something in there that they need and how their face lights up is a fun little cycle to watch and definitely warms your heart to see our neighbors helping our neighbors,” Herrington said.

Herrington said there were only two pantries when the non-profit started in 2020, and they knew it wasn’t enough

Now, with round the clock availability, people can get help when they need it.

“I know that people are out there taking care of themselves, I think it is also important to look around you and be aware of what your neighbors might be struggling with even if they are not in need in the way Starkville Strong’s clients are but they could need your help so look out for your neighbors and consider putting things in the Free Little Pantries of Starkville Strong,” Herrington said.

You can visit the Starkville Strong’s Facebook Page for the locations of each pantry.

