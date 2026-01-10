Non-profit organization holds lunch for law enforcement in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Since 2015, January 9 has been set aside as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

On Friday, January 9, a non-profit organization called the “Sisters For Service” held an event to honor the sacrifices of all the men and women who wear blue.

The non-profit organization held a free brunch.

The lunch included Eggs, Grits, and much more.

Event Organizer Patt Scott said, this was a great way to bring people together, and show appreciation to the ones who risk their lives for citizens.

“Food is definitely always a good way to bring people together, so we just decided that with our skills and with us being a group of retired ladies, that we would just do a breakfast to show them how much we appreciate them, and we focused on all the law enforcement,” said Scott.

“It’s always great to hear those thank yous, especially from younger children. It is always good because if a young child is saying that, that means their parents are instilling those types of things in them, so that’s very important, but to me, our thank you is never enough,” said MHP Public Affairs Supervisor, Derrick Beckom.

Scott says they will make sure to add the brunch to the organization’s annual events.

