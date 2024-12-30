Non-profit organization in West Point burglarized after Christmas

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An area non-profit that makes beds for disadvantaged children and families was the target of a trio of Grinches after Christmas.

At least three people broke into the warehouse of Dream Center Golden Triangle in West Point.

Once inside, the thieves took many of the tools the organization uses to build beds for children, along with generators.

Security video shows at least three individuals, and West Point Police believe they were in a light green, 2001 to 2007 Chrysler or Dodge Minivan, and could have been headed toward Lowndes County.

Dream Center’s founding director, John Almond says the crime affects more than just the organization.

“The hard part is realizing the condition of a person’s heart, you know, that they would, that their heart would be so dark, here, the very morning following Christmas Day, that they would come and steal from the children. And, I think they not only stole from the children, they stole from the community, because we’re 100% donor-based,” said Almond.

“Things as simple as putting in Blink cameras or Ring cameras, or Arlo, or anything of that nature to protect them, to protect their customers, protect their products, and, in the long run, it can assist in an investigation on different cases,” said John Michael Lay of West Point Police.

