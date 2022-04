COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The threat of severe weather is putting a damper on entertainment in Columbus.

The “Noon Tunes” scheduled for tomorrow at the Courtyard of the Trotter Convention Center has been postponed.

But things will be back on track next week.

Bobby Shannon is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20th, and Holley Peel will take the stage on April 27th.

The shows run from 11:30 AM to 1 PM and admission is free.