Norah O’Donnell on the future of “CBS Evening News”

The show will air an exclusive interview Monday with Jeff Bezos and Caroline Kennedy to kick off the network’s coverage of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. Bezos discussed the future of space exploration, while Kennedy reflected on the legacy of her father, President John F. Kennedy.

In addition to her role as anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News,” O’Donnell will continue her role as a contributing correspondent for “60 Minutes” and will lead political coverage of primaries and election night.

“CBS Evening News” airs every weeknight at 6:30 p.m. ET, and at 10 p.m. ET on CBSN, the streaming service of CBS News. Tune in Monday for O’Donnell’s exclusive interview with Jeff Bezos and Caroline Kennedy on the future of space exploration.