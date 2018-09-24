North Carolina Governor Tours Areas Hit Hard by Florence

BRUNSWICK, NC. (WCBI) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper tours some of hardest hit areas along the coast.

Some roads still underwater with no way into some towns.

WCBI’s Scott Martin spoke with the governor today who says their still in rescue and recovery mode.

Families begin to pick up the pieces after devastating flood waters tear through North Carolina.

Saturday, Governor Roy Coopers got a first hand look at the destruction in Brunswick and Columbus Counties.

“Houses and businesses are underwater. You saw the Samford Dam just breached,” says Governor Cooper.

A week after Hurricane Florence made landfall, water is still rising in some areas.

“We have 12 river gauges at major flood state and three more at moderate stage.”

Hundreds of people rescued by boat. Tragically, the death toll now up to 32 after a person was killed while working to remove trees.

Many more folks now left without a place to call home and finding permanent housing is something Governor Cooper says will be challenging.

“Right after Matthew, the legislator decided to move the community development block grant disaster relief fund from commerce to the department of emergency management which is not really been used to longer term housing,” says Governor Cooper.

Cooper says he’s spoken to the president on the issue and is hoping the president keeps his word when it comes to federal help.

“If we can consolidate and if we can get the flexibility and the promises of federal help that we’ve heard the last several days, then i believe we can recover quickly.”

As folks begin to come back home and find a sense of normalcy, many are depending on help from area charities. Donna Norris says a lot of places just haven’t reopened.

“Just trying to find food and milk, it’s kind of tough right now,” says Norris.

Several distribution centers are set up across North Carolina where people can come and get things like diapers, soap, dog food, canned food, anything that they might need. And get this, the North Carolina National Guard has helped over 6,000 families, and walk with me here. Look at this. The cars keep lining up at this distribution center.

“Words can’t even describe how much we’re thankful. This is wonderful,” says Norris.

Thousands still remain without power. Governor Cooper says Hurricane Florence has brought to his attention the need for infrastructure repairs and more housing in the state.