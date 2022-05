North Half HS baseball, softball championship matchups are set:

MHSAA baseball and softball North Half championship matchups have been set. Here are the details for our area teams:

Baseball:

6A: Oxford vs. DeSoto Central

Game 1 (Friday): Oxford HS, 7 PM

Game 2 (Saturday): DeSoto Central, 7 PM

Game 3 (Monday): Oxford HS, 7 PM

5A: Neshoba Central vs. Saltillo

Game 1 (Friday): Neshoba Central HS, 7 PM

Game 2 (Saturday): Saltillo HS, 7 PM

Game 3 (Monday): Neshoba Central HS, 6 PM

4A: West Lauderdale vs. Pontotoc

Game 1 (Friday): Pontotoc HS, 7 PM

Game 2 (Saturday): West Lauderdale HS, 7 PM

Game 3 (Tuesday): Pontotoc HS, 7 PM

3A: Booneville vs. Amory

Game 1 (Friday): Amory HS, 6:30 PM

Game 2 (Saturday): Booneville HS, 7 PM

Game 3 (Monday): Amory HS, TBD

2A: Pine Grove vs. East Union

Game 1 (Friday): East Union HS, 5:30 PM

Game 2 (Saturday): Pine Grove HS, 3 PM

Game 3 (Monday): East Union HS, 5:30 PM

Softball:

5A: Neshoba Central vs. New Hope

Game 1 (Thursday): Neshoba Central HS, 6 PM

Game 2 (Friday): New Hope HS, 6 PM

Game 3 (Saturday): Neshoba Central HS, 6 PM

3A: Kossuth vs. Booneville

Game 1 (Thursday): Kossuth HS, 6 PM

Game 2 (Friday): Booneville HS, 6 PM

Game 3: Kossuth HS, TBD

2A: East Union vs. East Webster



Game 1 (Friday): East Union HS, 6 PM

Game 2 (Saturday): East Webster HS, 2 PM

Game 3 (Monday): East Union HS, 6 PM

1A: Wheeler vs. Vardaman



Game 1 (Thursday): Wheeler HS, 5:30 PM

Game 2 (Friday): Vardaman HS, 6 PM

Game 3 (Saturday): Wheeler HS, 1 PM