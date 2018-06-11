North Korea summit: Kim Jong Un and Trump hold historic meeting

Trump tweets at “haters & losers” before meeting

A few hours before his meeting with Kim, the president acknowledged in a tweet that preliminary meetings “between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly,” adding, “but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!”

Then, he slapped at his critics, “the haters & losers” who say that “the fact that I am having a meeting [with Kim] is a major loss.” He argued, “We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle [SIC] launches have stoped [SIC], and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!”