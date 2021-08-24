North Miss. Health Services offering COVID-19 testing by appt. only

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – North Mississippi Health Services will be offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only at the former Sears location at the Mall at Barnes Crossing, 1001 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo, Mississippi.

Appointments can be made by: Using the self-scheduling utility www.myconnection.org or by Calling 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).

This location offers easy access to COVID-19 testing, with tests conducted either curbside or inside. Testing is available for ages 6 months and older by appointment. Patients less than 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian. NMHS will file insurance on behalf of everyone who is tested at this site.

For added convenience, we recommend that you create a myConnection account if you don’t already have one. Sign up today for faster test results and to be a partner in your health care. Learn more about the benefits of a myConnection account.

This service will be available by appointment during these hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon and 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon; and Sunday noon-4 p.m.