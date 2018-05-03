North Mississippi coach arrested, accused of secretly recording students

KOSSUTH, Miss. (WCBI)- A north Mississippi coach is under investigation, accused of secretly recording female students in the basketball locker room, according to Alcorn County investigators.

Micah Wilbanks, 29, was arrested Wednesday at Kossuth Middle School for suspicion of Public Intoxication.

Investigators were called to the school to investigate the allegations of him secretly recording girls in the locker room.

Deputies say during his arrest, they discovered Wilbanks had what they believe to be methamphetamine and paraphernalia used to smoke, on his person.

Wilbanks is charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Since Wilbanks is a teacher and on duty at the time of the alleged crime, a probable cause hearing will take place.

Wilbanks is in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.