North Mississippi Health Services accepting masks, medical supplies donations

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is accepting donations of personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and other items as healthcare workers help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

NMHS asked for donations after individuals and businesses in the community asked what could be done to show support for healthcare workers testing and treating people during the coronavirus pandemic.

NMHS President David Wilson said people have already responded to the request for donated supplies and equipment.

“Gloves, any type of gloves, medical masks, any type of Clorox or disinfectant wipes, alcohol or disinfectant, that’s our particular need, but we’ve had already good support from the public in bringing just goodies, snacks by for those on the front lines,” Wilson said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Tupelo or West Point Wellness Centers. The donations are being accepted Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.