North Mississippi Health Services announces workforce changes, layoffs

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Citing a “dramatic shift occurring within healthcare”, North Mississippi Health Services has announced changes to its workforce.

Unfortunately, those workforce changes are going to include layoffs.

NMHS leaders said the hospital system has experienced financial losses over the past year, and they expect those losses to grow.

North Mississippi cites several factors contributing to those losses including increasing costs for labor, supplies, and drugs.

They also said that what healthcare systems are being paid to care for patients is not keeping pace with the cost of that care.

Along with the layoffs, North Mississippi is also reducing hours for some workers, asking others to consider reassignment to different positions, and making other workflow changes to be more cost-effective.

NMHS serves 24 counties in north Mississippi and northwest Alabama from its headquarters in Tupelo.

