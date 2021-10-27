North Mississippi law enforcement are learning the tips and trade of the FBI

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi law enforcement are learning the tips and trade of the FBI.

The Evidence Response Team is hosting a five-day workshop this week at Mississippi State.

Investigators are learning how the FBI collects evidence, takes pictures, and search vehicles.

There are also classes about collecting DNA and finding bloodstains.

Detectives believe these courses will help them work with the FBI and help solve crimes.

“We want to help our partner agencies, make sure they are doing, when they’re out scene they’re collecting evidence in the proper way, so it can get to crime scene lab whether it’s the Mississippi Crime Lab in Pearl or the FBI lab in Virginia,” said Daniel Champney, FBI Jackson.

“With forensic science becoming more important for the justice system, we hoping to raise to a higher standard for the people of Starkville and surrounding areas. We are wanting our standards to be just as good as the federal standard for evidence. We are also using this as a networking opportunity for other agencies in the Golden Triangle and surrounding agencies,” said Corporal Christopher Jackson, Starkville PD.

The workshop wraps up Friday.