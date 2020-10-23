North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center Graduates 23 Cadets

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – There are 23 new police officers ready to protect and serve across Northeast Mississippi. The North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center graduated 23 members from Class B 65.

The cadets spent twelve weeks living through the week at the academy, where they took part in classroom work, and other essential parts of police work, such as pursuit driving, firearms training, self defense techniques and many other topics.

The newest officers say they worked hard and are looking forward to the next step in their careers.

“It’s very exciting, I’m honored to serving and protecting the city of Tupelo, always loved Tupelo, went to Tupelo for everything I needed, felt safe in Tupelo, and it’s a big part of my life,” said Tupelo Police Officer Nathan Hester.

“It means a lot to me I’ve always wanted to be a police officer since I was younger, I have a lot of friends in law enforcement, they pursued me encouraged me to get it done and I’m grateful to be able to accomplish my goal sir,” said Tupelo Police Officer Chris Forrester.

The new officers will work with a “Field Training Officer” in their agencies. Class B 66 starts in January.