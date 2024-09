North Mississippi man dies in car accident on Natchez Trace

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A north Mississippi man was killed on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 32-year-old Matthew Gibson, of Hernando, died at the scene.

The one vehicle accident happened near the Highway 363 exit, near Saltillo.

Green told WCBI Gibson’s vehicle went off the road and crashed in the wood line.

The accident remains under investigation.

