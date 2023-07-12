North Mississippi school gets healthy donation for promoting wellness

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A north Mississippi high school got a healthy donation to promote wellness on campus.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation of Mississippi announced today that Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton is this year’s winner of the Healthy School Award.

IAHS earned the title “Healthy School” for its work in developing school health and wellness initiatives and programs.

The award comes with a $50,000 grant from BCBS to support ongoing wellness efforts and to create and sustain a healthy school environment.

Since 2015, the Foundation has recognized and rewarded public schools with programs promoting healthy eating, physical activity, staff wellness, tobacco-free lifestyles, and parental and community involvement.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter