North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery honors the fallen

KILMICHAEL, Miss (WCBI) – Memorial Day originally honored soldiers who battled in the Civil War.

Over the years, this day evolved to commemorate all American Military personnel who died throughout American history.

A ceremony was held in Kilmichael, which is home to one of only two veteran cemeteries in Mississippi.

More than 200 men and women rest at the North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Kilmichael.

The event’s Guest speaker and Command Cheif Warrant Officer for Mississippi, Donny Dukes, says His father inspired him to serve our country.

” My dad has had 40 years of service. He’s kind of led me to where I am today. I am proud of him and proud of what he has done,” said Dukes.

Late in his 33-year military career, Dukes’ understanding of the word hero evolved.

“You know when I raised my right hand and swore to God to defend the constitution and the freedom of this country it was an honor and it still is today. More so than ever because when I was younger I didn’t understand who my true heroes were and those heroes are lying here in these graves,” said Dukes’.

Dukes’ has been on several deployments throughout the years. Being overseas increased his appreciation of American freedoms.

” I’ve seen people that aren’t free. I’ve seen people that don’t get to walk the streets as we do and I am blessed we get to live in a free country because of their sacrifice,” said Dukes’.

Tommy Smith is the Deputy Executive Director for Mississippi Veteran Affairs.

He says the cemetery hosts many events throughout the year to honor, remember, and teach.

“We are very grateful that people show up it wouldn’t be a ceremony if they didn’t so we are just glad that people come and show their appreciation and gratitude to the men and women who gave all,” said Smith.

Dukes’ says it’s a job that requires a lot from service members and their families and it’s important that the nation stays united and continue to remember those who gave their all.

“We are all a huge family so if you wear the uniform we will fight and die for you,” said Dukes’.

