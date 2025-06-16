North MS Boys and Girls Clubs are ‘Slippin’ Into Summer’

Full day summer schedule provides a safe haven for hundreds of kids and peace of mind for parents

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As director at the Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club, Coretha Chaney not only helps oversee the day-to-day activities, but she also knows firsthand the impact the clubs have on parents and kids.

“Attending this program means a lot for those single-parent households, I always tell people we are their village,” Chaney said.

Growing up, Chaney was a member of the New Albany Club. She wants to provide the same haven at Haven Acres that the New Albany club provided for her and the peace of mind it provided for her mother.

“So for them to be able to trust us with their children while they are still able to go to work and they know their children are not only having fun, but are safe and learning as well, that means the world to them,” Chaney said.

The summer schedule includes games and other fun activities.

It is a full day for the kids and the staff of fourteen. There is also time for academics, life lessons, and field trips.

They have breakfast and lunch at a nearby school, and snacks are provided. The theme is splashing into summer.

“We have a lot of working parents, they are not able to go on summer vacations, or go to the beach, this is their summer vacation, we have to make sure they have twice as much fun as kids whose parents can take them out of town,” Chaney said.

The kids are having fun and learning a lot during their summer vacation at the Haven Acres Club.

“We get to go on trips, play with my friends, it is just a cool place to come to,” said Gabby DeWalt.

“Well, I like hanging out with my friends, hooping, doing academics and stuff,” said Dallas Davidson.

The summer schedule runs through the middle of next month, then the Boys and Girls Clubs will gear up for their after school program.

The annual Dancing Like the Stars Fundraiser is set for July 19, it is the biggest fundraiser for the clubs. Allie will be co hosting the big event.

