North MS healthcare recipients to look for new providers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Medicare and Medicaid recipients in North Mississippi are going to have to look for new healthcare providers.

North Mississippi Health Services facilities and providers have terminated agreements with United Healthcare Medicare Advantage and Medicaid Dual Special Needs Medicare Advantage Plans.

As of June 1, NMHS facilities and providers are out-of-network for all United Healthcare Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans.

North Mississippi will continue to schedule services for the PPO plans that do offer out-of-network benefits, but United Healthcare Medicare Advantage plans do not offer out-of-network benefits for HMO plans, except in some cases of emergency or ongoing care, such as cancer treatments and dialysis.

NMHS remains in-network for commercial/employee-sponsored plans, including UMR plans, UHC Federal Marketplace plans, UHC MS CAN, and CHIP plans.

If you have questions about a provider, please call your insurance company’s customer service number.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.