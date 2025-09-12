North MS man sentenced to death for kidnapping/murdering a college student

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme Court set an execution date for a North Mississippi killer.

Justices ordered Charles Ray Crawford to be executed at Parchman on October 15.

The state’s high court said it believes Crawford has exhausted all of his appeals on the state and federal levels.

He was sentenced to death for the 1993 kidnapping and killing of 20-year-old Kristy Ray in Tippah County.

A previous rape conviction was used as an aggravating circumstance when Crawford was sentenced.

