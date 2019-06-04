Northam to recall legislators to consider new gun legislation

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced plans to recall state legislators to consider new legislation to address gun violence in the wake of a workplace shooting in Virginia Beach. Northam will convene a special session in order to pass “common sense public safety laws.”

“We do appreciate and need them,” Northam said at a Richmond press conference in response to the messages of condolences and prayers in the wake of the deadly shooting last week. “But we must do more than give our thoughts and prayers. We must give Virginians the action they deserve,” he added.

The governor said with this special session, he will be “asking for votes and laws, not thoughts and prayers.”

Northam said unfortunately, American society views “tragic” mass shootings and gun violence as the “new normal” and said it’s high time to change it.

“If we can save one life because we acted now it is worth it,” Northam said. Let Virginia set an example for the nation that we can respond to tragedy with action, that we can turn pain into purpose. Let’s get to work.”

The legislation will include expanding background checks in the state and a review of potential restrictions on gun “silencers,” or suppressors, like the one used in Friday’s shooting.

What else Northam is proposing:

Universal background checks

Ban on assault weapons to include suppressors and bump stocks

Extreme risk protective orders

Reinstating the “one-gun-a-month” law

Child access prevention programs

Require individuals to report lost or stolen firearms

Expanding local authority to regulate firearms, including in government buildings

Virginia’s Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax told reporters that Northam is imploring lawmakers to be the next “first responders” to mass shooting events.

The state legislature adjourned its annual session earlier this year but can be recalled to the state capital by the governor to consider urgent legislation.

This is a developing story.