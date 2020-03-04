Northeast Mississippi law officer plays role in counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi man has taken his dream of becoming a police officer to new heights.

While most people keep up with developments in the middle east through various news outlets, Tim Greene has a unique perspective of not only being there but also being involved in the efforts of the United States government to stop terrorists.

“Most recently, I was director, resident program manager of counter-terrorism programs for the State Department in Afghanistan,” said Greene, who worked with the Diplomatic Security Services , of the Department of State. In Afghanistan, the mission is to work with the government of Afghanistan to root out and stop terrorists before they strike. The counter-terrorism operatives are known as the “Triple Units.”

“Each unit has a triple number, like triple 2, Crisis Response Unit 222, is the Kabul counter-terrorism unit, there are seven units nationwide, six squadrons of sixty operators in each squadron, large number of operators they go after the bad guys, get intelligence target packages, warrants from the supreme court and they go after these guys and arrest them,” Greene said.

Along with helping coordinate anti-terrorism operations and strategies, Greene was also called on to help provide security for diplomats and other high ranking government officials, such as the visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

During his seven years in Afghanistan, Greene said he noticed major improvements in the country, where Al Qaeda terrorist camps were located before the United States drove them out after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

“We have the right approach, in my opinion, where we’re mentoring, training and providing them equipment and assets they need to do the job themselves, keeps our people off the front line, keeps us safe and they get to take control and have ownership of their own national security,” Greene said.

And Greene says the recent peace agreement between the US and Taliban is a good sign, but it’s too early to tell what long term impact the deal will have. In the meantime,

Greene knows some of the best in the State Department will be working hard to keep the peace.

Greene has completed his assignment in Afghanistan.

He said his next role with the State Department could be stateside.