Northeast Mississippi World Down Syndrome Society holds first Community Picnic at the Tupelo Depot

“We are having fun,” Emma said.

Emma’s mother, Jinnie, says the Community wide picnic is not only a fun time, but also shows that those with Down Syndrome can lead normal lives.

“We are a big community and to raise awareness, of the fact that the Down Syndrome Community is here, these are very capable individuals We are always more alike than different,” Coleman said.

The Northeast Mississippi Down Syndrome Society organized the picnic. The theme for this year’s Down Syndrome Awareness Day is ‘Together Against Loneliness’

Kayla Tutor is with NEMDSS and says another goal is breaking down barriers.

“They can go to college, hold jobs, anything you and I can do they can do, we have to make the world accessible and adapt to them,” Tutor said.

The picnic featured entertainment, such as twirling, dancing, and a young Elvis Tribute Artist. There were also arts and crafts, food, and a pie baking contest. I was invited to be a judge.

Everyone from baton twirlers, to local artists say they had a great time, for a great cause.