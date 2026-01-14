Northeast MS Crime Stoppers and Tupelo Police in search of malicious mischief suspects

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need the community’s help with identifying the suspects involved in a case of Malicious Mischief.

The incident took place in the area of Walmart on North Gloster Street on November 28, 2025.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has any information, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast MS at 800-773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.

Remember, Crime Stoppers does not want your name, just your information.

