Northeast’s Inaugural Women’s Golf Team Named Academic National Champions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to an NEMCC press release, the Northeast Mississippi Community College women’s golf program had a solid inaugural season on the course and an even better year in the classroom.

The Lady Tigers were recognized as the 2026 Academic Team of the Year in their sport by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“To know that these girls put a lot of focus and time on the golf course, but they really dedicated themselves to their academics makes me very proud,” said Northeast head coach Leigh Treloar.

“Each one of them gave it their all. Our instructors and administration on campus works really great with us. We try to set them up to be successful here so that they can be successful in the future.”

Northeast compiled a sensational grade point average (GPA) of 3.95. None of the four members that competed in tournament play for the Lady Tigers this season had an individual GPA below 3.8.

The Lady Tigers tied for the third-highest GPA among the more than 1,400 entries from the 30 sports that the NJCAA sponsors. Only the baseball team at Paris (Texas) Junior College and the women’s indoor track and field squad at Phoenix (Ariz.) College had better GPAs.

Andie Kate Ramey (Booneville) and Ivy-Kate Woodruff (Jumpertown) pieced together flawless 4.0 GPAs. Maggie McElhaney (Olive Branch) and Sidney Kelly (Tupelo) were not far behind with GPAs of 3.91 and 3.8, respectively.

Ramey earned first-team NJCAA All-American distinction after finishing in fourth place at the national championship in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with a four-day total of 25-over-par 313.

McElhaney improved throughout her freshman campaign and obtained all-tournament recognition at the Northeast Invitational in the spring. Ramey secured her third and final medalist award of the season in that event as well.

It is the second consecutive year that Northeast has produced at least one academic national champion. The women’s cross country and women’s tennis programs achieved this honor during their 2024-25 seasons.

The Lady Tigers were also named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Academic Team of the Year. So, too, was the baseball, men’s cross country, women’s basketball and women’s cross country programs.

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