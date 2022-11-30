Northern Choctaw County areas report tornado damage, fallen trees

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County also took the brunt of a potential tornado last night.

Most of the damage happened in the northern part of the county.

Law enforcement and emergency management said there are four structures that were damaged.

Those reports came from Fellowship, Breland, Johnson, and Hester Roads.

Trees were also down throughout the county.

No injuries were reported.

More assessments will be done today.

Trees were also reported down in Clay and Oktibbeha Counties.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter