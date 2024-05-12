‘Northern Lights’ light up the sky in the Twin States

A powerful geomagnetic storm reached Earth, with the lights or aurora borealis being seen as far south as southern Florida!

ALABAMA/MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – What a rare treat we enjoyed last night here in the Twin States if you were able to go outside and see the “Northern Lights.”

Viewers from Tishomingo, Caledonia, and Lamar County sent in photos.

CBS News reports the phenomenon is expected to last through the weekend and possibly into next week. The bad news, it appears the folks most likely to see it are across the states that border Canada.

The National Weather Service posted about how to capture some great pictures – put your camera in dark mode on your phone and it picks up things you can’t see with your eyes.

The Northern Lights were also seen across Europe.

It’s been at least two decades since there has been this powerful of a geomagnetic storm to reach Earth.

