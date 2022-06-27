Not as hot this week, some hope for mid and late week rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures won’t be as high as last week, and there’s hope for several days of at least some rain around these parts.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy today with highs in the upper 80s. A front should slide through the region, but the best chance of scattered downpours should remain south of the WCBI coverage area.

TUESDAY: Monday’s front should wash out/become more diffuse south of the region, effectively bringing in some slightly drier air. It should be a decent day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

REST OF WEEK: Forecast confidence drops off a bit regarding rain chance/coverage. The general consensus is for a gradual return of tropical moisture to the region, and this should lead to some degree of daily rain chance Wed-Fri. The rain coverage will likely vary each day, so hopefully most of the region can benefit. As a result of increased rain chance, temperatures should hold in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Unsettled weather is likely to continue Saturday and Sunday. This means isolated to scattered storms are possible each afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.