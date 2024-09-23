Not feeling like Fall quite yet

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy First Day of Fall! It didn’t feel quite like fall today though, and it will not feel like fall for the next couple of days too. Warm temperatures will be here to start out our week with rain chances increasing through the next couple of days.

TONIGHT: We will remain quiet and calm tonight with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. We will have a couple of passing clouds, but for the most part, we will stay mostly clear.

TOMORROW: Another hot day! Highs will be in the low 90s with a mixture of sun and clouds, but I wouldn’t rule out a rogue shower in the afternoon. By Monday night, overnight lows will slowly fall into the low 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The summer-like temperatures will be on the decline throughout this week with highs temperatures in the mid to lower 80s by the week’s end. Rain chances on the other hand are on the incline. A frontal boundary will begin to stall out in the Delta region by midweek, helping us to see scattered rain activity. Another tropical system is in the works as well, but current models have landfall well east of Mississippi and Alabama. Stay up to date with us through the week for more updates!