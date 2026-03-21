Not just warmer, but drier

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warming temperatures isn’t the only trend for the coming week, but also a drier than average trend.

Weekend Temperatures: A perfect spring weekend is coming up with temps in the mid-80’s and very little cloud cover. Time to dust off the sunscreen if you plan to spend a lot of time outside!

Drier Than Average: While o rain is nice for outdoor activities and college baseball, most of Mississippi is experiencing drier than average conditions. This seems to be a trend for the rest of the week as well, with only a few isolated chances in the forecast.

Brianna Teer