Not in the 90s!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While we are no longer in the 90s, rain is back in the forecast. Umbrellas at the ready for the end of the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: After a cloudy day, those clouds will separate some overnight allowing for cooler low temperatures. Expect a drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Should be a great day to get outdoors. Temperatures are going to be warm, hitting middle 80s by mid-day. A mostly clear sky is expected throughout the day, with a few passing clouds and plenty of sun. Overnight lows in the lower 60s. Clouds will begin building back late in the night.

THURSDAY: Heavy clouds, showers, and a few storms will be the type of weather waiting for us on Thursday. Temperatures are going to be the coolest of the week, only reaching the upper 70s. Rain will continue into Friday morning.