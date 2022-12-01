November 29th and 30th Severe Weather Update #1

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on November 29-30, 2022.

Statewide there are reports of homes damaged, trees down, and power outages due to straight-line winds and tornadoes.

At this time, the National Weather Service has confirmed eight tornadoes touched down across the state during the severe weather event. Currently, two injuries have been reported to MEMA in Pike County. Statewide, counties have reported 47 homes have been damaged; those numbers are expected to change during the assessment and validation process. Two poultry farms also sustained significant damage in Jasper County.

Initial damage assessments are underway. The following is PRELIMINARY and will change through the assessment process. These counties report some damage to homes ranging from affected to destroyed.

Choctaw – 6 homes

– 6 homes Jasper – 12 homes

– 12 homes Pike – 8 homes

– 8 homes Lowndes – 20 homes

– 20 homes Oktibbeha – 1 home

MEMA is assisting counties with validating damage assessments.

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:

File an insurance claim

Take photos of the damage to the home

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool

Click this link for MEMA video of damage from across the state.

