Noxapater throws the biggest small town Mardi Gras party

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) When most people think of Mardi Gras, they think of New Orleans, Mobile, or the Mississippi Coast.

But for the fourth year in a row, revelers are being drawn a little farther North – to Winston County. When the Town of Noxapater says its Mardi Gras parade and festival is the biggest small-town party — they really mean it.

Saturday there was something for everyone. From a kid’s area with pony and train rides, face painting, a stuff and fluff, to several food trucks, sweet treats, handmade wooden signs, clothing, jewelry, and even candles the festival offered a little bit of everything.

Noxapater Community Chamber Alliance president Bill Stalcup said each year the festival has grown bigger.

“As word’s gotten out, we’ve gotten more interest from outside of Winston County. From really all parts of Mississippi. If we went through here, we would find people who have driven from quite a distance,” Stalcup said.

Stalcup, a business owner himself, was there with his food truck, Small Town Smokehouse, where seafood lovers were able to get their fill of shrimp, crawfish, and all the fixings. He says Mardi Gras is another chance to showcase not only what Noxapater has to offer, but what Winston County has to offer.

“We want folks to come to not just Noxapater but to Winston County and see what we have to offer in this county. We’ve got lots of businesses, lots of small boutiques, family-owned businesses that I would like for folks outside of the county in and see and visit.”

He said events like Noxapater’s Mardi Gras help Winston County as a whole. But they can provide a needed cash injection for smaller towns like Noxapater, where businesses primarily rely on local customers for most of their income.

“It’s an added bonus when we can bring in money from outside of the county. And I think that’s really one of the things we want to showcase in between our businesses here in town, to get people familiar with the businesses that we have in town. We’ve got several in town and around that are not only sponsors of this event, but that are open today and I’m sure looking at Main Street having an influx of people in and out of their stores.”

And if you missed Noxapater’s Mardi Gras Saturday. Don’t worry, Noxapater has several festivals and events throughout the year. But it’s worth placing on your calendar for next year.

