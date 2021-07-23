Noxubee Co. first responders received new tools for farm rescue

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County first responders have new tools to make rescues on the farm.

The Farm Safety Fund raises money for equipment that helps first responders during a grain bin rescue.

- Advertisement -

Noxubee County Farm Bureau led the charge to get some of the tools needed to save farmers when accidents happen.

Today, Farm Bureau demonstrated the equipment at Philip Good Farms.

The organization knows what type of impact these life-saving tools can have in a farming community.

“With the sponsorship by several of our corporate sponsors we have been able to obtain several rescue systems and rescue tubes, which we hope we never have to use but if we do save a life or save anything it would be the most awesome thing in the world,” said Philip Good, Noxubee County Farm Bureau President.

“It has been a tremendous success. I think we have saved 12 lives, so far, that’s been directly attributed to the training we have done with our safety guys, and we are so thankful to give back to have those people still out there working on a farm and going home to their families,” said Mike McCormick, MS Farm Bureau Federation President.

Without the equipment, there is a 40 percent survival rate for someone trapped in a grain bin.